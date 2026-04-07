Iran War Risks Oil Price Shocks: Dimon

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon cautioned that the war in Iran poses a significant risk of oil and commodity price shocks, potentially leading to persistent inflation and higher interest rates than currently anticipated by markets. This warning was included in his annual letter to shareholders. JPMorgan Chase is the largest U.S. bank, providing a range of financial services globally. Dimon has served as its CEO for two decades.

Dimon also addressed concerns surrounding the private credit sector, suggesting it likely does not present a systemic risk, despite recent investor withdrawals driven by worries about the impact of artificial intelligence on underlying borrowers. He acknowledged the resilience of the U.S. economy, driven by consumer spending and healthy businesses, but cautioned that this strength has been fuelled by substantial government deficit spending and past stimulus measures. Increased infrastructure expenditure remains a crucial need.

The CEO criticised revised capital rules proposed by U.S. bank regulators, deeming certain aspects “nonsensical.” JPMorgan was among the banks that pushed for revisions to the Basel-III and GSIB surcharge rules in 2023. Dimon stated that the proposed rules remain “very flawed” and that JPMorgan’s GSIB surcharge would only decrease to 5.0%, which he described as punishing its success and “un-American.”

Dimon highlighted broader geopolitical challenges, including the war in Ukraine, Middle East hostilities, and tensions with China. He reiterated that nuclear proliferation remains the greatest danger emanating from Iran. War-driven inflation concerns have largely eliminated expectations of interest rate cuts this year, reversing the trend of monetary easing that fuelled record equity highs in the previous year.