ASX Rallies, Guzman y Gomez Soars

The Australian sharemarket experienced a significant rally, mirroring positive sentiment following the Easter break. Guzman y Gomez shares soared by 20 per cent after exceeding sales expectations. In other market news, bitcoin has topped $US70,000, adding to the bullish trend.

NextDC, an ASX-listed digital infrastructure operator, has secured $1 billion in funding to facilitate a major data centre build-out. The financing includes backing from Canadian pension giant La Caisse, signalling strong institutional confidence in NextDC’s expansion plans. NextDC specialises in providing data centre solutions, offering secure and scalable infrastructure for businesses’ critical IT systems and cloud deployments.

In personnel news, James Sioud is stepping down from his role as second-in-charge at Regal, a $20.9 billion fund manager, after nearly a decade with the company. Elsewhere, Roxy Jacenko is auctioning off Sweaty Betty’s former Sydney headquarters as she relocates to Singapore to join her husband, Oliver Curtis.

Other notable items include BMW Australia CEO Vikram Pawah promoting the importance of sleep for executives, and Qantas and Virgin’s invitation-only lounges being compared, highlighting the exclusive experiences offered by the country’s major airlines.