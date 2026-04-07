Archer Materials Advances Biochip Towards Beta Prototype and Clinical Validation

Archer Materials Limited (AXE), a quantum technology company developing technologies in computing, sensing, and medical diagnostics, has provided an update on its Biochip program following the completion of Stage 1 project with IMEC. The company is developing advanced semiconductor devices, including chips relevant to quantum computing, sensing, and medical diagnostics. The next phase will focus on beta prototype development, incorporating cartridge engineering, readout electronics integration, stability testing, and external user validation.

The company has selected silicon for the current prototype builds, citing faster development timelines and established manufacturing pathways. While silicon is the material of choice for the current prototype, Archer affirms that graphene remains its next-generation chip platform for future performance optimisation and product expansion. The core value of Archer’s technology resides in its proprietary functionalised layer chemistry and sensing architecture, applicable across both silicon and graphene chip substrates.

Stage 2 project discussions with IMEC are progressing to support fabrication scale-up, packaging, and clinical trial preparation. The beta prototype will integrate the silicon sensing chip with Archer’s functionalisation, chip design, cartridge and microfluidics, readout methodology, and electronics. This optimised system is designed for external testing and pre-clinical trials, accelerating in-house development of potassium testing and feasibility studies for other Biochip applications.

Dr. Simon Ruffell, CEO of Archer, stated the completion of the alpha prototype Stage 1 project with IMEC is an important milestone. He added that the results demonstrate that their potassium sensor can be built on a silicon platform without compromising performance, providing advantages in stability and manufacturability, instilling greater confidence in their ability to scale production and meet target product requirements.