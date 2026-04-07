Energy Transition Minerals Faces Setback in Greenland

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (ASX: ETM), an exploration and development company focused on developing and financing supply chains for metals and materials critical to global decarbonisation, has received a draft decision indicating that the Government of Greenland intends to decline the renewal of the exploration licence for the Kvanefjeld Rare Earth Element Project. The company was informed of this decision by the Ministry of Business, Mineral Resources, Energy, Justice and Gender Equality.

The Greenlandic government stated that further exploration activities are no longer considered purposeful, as an exploitation licence for the project cannot be granted under the existing legislative framework. This decision relies directly on the 2021 Uranium Act, the applicability of which is currently subject to ongoing legal proceedings initiated by ETM. The company emphasises that these proceedings have not yet been determined on their merits.

ETM views this potential rejection as a fundamental shift in the application of the regulatory framework to existing licence holders, which they believe reflects a policy-driven position. The company points out the inconsistency, given that the Kvanefjeld Project has been actively explored for over a decade, has consistently met all obligations, and has previously been granted multiple exploration licence renewals, including after the enactment of the Uranium Act.

According to Managing Director Daniel Mamadou, the rationale behind the draft decision raises serious questions about its validity. ETM is actively engaging with Greenlandic authorities and plans to respond to the draft decision. The company remains confident in its legal position and is considering all available options to protect its interests. ETM will keep the market informed of any further developments in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations.