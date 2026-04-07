Mesoblast Limited (ASX:MSB; Nasdaq:MESO), a global leader in allogeneic cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, today announced strong sales results for its product Ryoncil. Net sales for Ryoncil (remestemcel-L-rknd) reached US$30.3 million for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. This performance reflects strong growth in February and March, effectively offsetting typical holiday seasonality experienced in January.

According to the announcement, revenue generated since Ryoncil’s launch is approaching US$100 million. Mesoblast noted that Ryoncil revenue strengthens the company’s balance sheet, supporting label extension initiatives and late-stage blockbuster programs. Ryoncil is the first mesenchymal stromal cell (MSC) product approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for any indication.

Mesoblast Chief Executive Dr. Silviu Itescu commented that revenue for Ryoncil continues to be impressive. The company will host its inaugural R&D Day on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, in New York City, to outline its growth strategy for Ryoncil and its robust late-stage product pipeline. The event will be webcast live and accessible via Mesoblast’s website.

Mesoblast is committed to developing additional cell therapies for distinct indications based on its remestemcel-L and rexlemestrocel-L allogeneic stromal cell technology platforms. The company has established commercial partnerships in Japan, Europe, and China.