NDIS Fraud Risks Concentrated in Labor Heartlands

A new index has revealed that Labor heartlands are home to the biggest fraud risks within the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS). The analysis points to dodgy providers operating in outer suburbs and underused plans in regional areas as key factors contributing to the scheme’s struggles. These issues raise significant concerns about the effectiveness and integrity of the NDIS, prompting calls for greater scrutiny and oversight.

In other news, New South Wales is facing pressure to freeze approvals for a $41 billion data centre pipeline. Councils have voiced concerns that these facilities are crowding out housing developments. They are also demanding that the data centres be powered by 100 per cent renewable energy sources to mitigate environmental impacts.

On the international front, former US President Donald Trump has issued a warning to Iran, demanding the country open the Strait of Hormuz. His message, delivered via social media, contained expletives and threatened new attacks, drawing criticism from politicians and raising concerns about escalating tensions in the region. A daring US special operations rescue mission to save a missing airman also came at a hefty price, with reports indicating that several multimillion-dollar US aircraft were destroyed during the high-stakes operation.