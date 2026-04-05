Skin Elements Faces Director Removal Requisition

Skin Elements Limited (ASX: SKN), an Australian biotechnology healthcare company focused on commercialising the anti-microbial SE FormulaTM through a range of natural and organic health care products, has received a notice under section 249D of the Corporations Act 2001 from Kingsbury Wealth Pty Ltd. Kingsbury Wealth, acting as trustee for the Kingsbury Investments Unit Trust, is seeking the removal of Mr. Filippo (Phil) Giglia as a director of Skin Elements.

The Section 249D Notice, received on April 2, 2026, requisitions a general meeting of the company’s shareholders. Kingsbury Wealth currently owns 7.3% of the ordinary shares in Skin Elements. Notably, Mr. Roderick Nicholas, a current director of Skin Elements, also serves as the sole director of Kingsbury Wealth, adding a layer of complexity to the situation.

Skin Elements has acknowledged the receipt of the notice and stated that it is currently considering the matter and obtaining advice. The company has assured its shareholders that it will provide an update on the outcome of the review in due course, in accordance with the ASX Listing Rules. The announcement was authorised for release by the Company Secretary, Stuart Usher.

Shareholders and interested parties can direct further inquiries to Peter Malone, Executive Chairman of Skin Elements, or James Moses of Mandate Corporate for media and investor relations. More information about Skin Elements and its product lines is available on the company website and online store.