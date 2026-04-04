Middle East Conflict Rattles Global Markets

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East continues to send shockwaves through global financial markets, impacting logistics and disrupting the supply of vital raw materials across numerous industries. Several companies have responded to the escalating crisis by delaying initial public offerings (IPOs) and withdrawing dividend proposals, reflecting increased economic uncertainty. These decisions highlight the immediate financial repercussions of the geopolitical instability.

Swedish outdoor technology firm Dometic Group (DOMETIC.ST) has withdrawn its dividend proposal of SEK 1.00 ($0.11) per share, opting instead for no dividend in 2025. The company cited heightened geopolitical developments contributing to economic uncertainty and indications of weakening demand. Similarly, online travel agent Loveholidays is reportedly postponing its planned London IPO, valued at up to 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion), due to the conflict’s adverse impact on market sentiment and travel operations.

Canadian well construction automation company McCoy Global (MCB.TO) has announced the suspension of its quarterly dividend to bolster financial flexibility amidst the Middle East conflict, which is causing logistical challenges and affecting delivery schedules. PhonePe (PHOP.NS), the Walmart-backed Indian fintech firm—PhonePe is an Indian digital payments and financial technology company—has also put its IPO plans on hold due to geopolitical tensions that have triggered volatility in global capital markets, indicating it will resume the process when the market stabilises.

XED Executive Development (XEDE.NS), an executive education platform—XED is the first company from India’s GIFT City to launch an initial public offering—has withdrawn its IPO due to poor market conditions caused by the Middle East conflict and delays in completing mandatory customer verification processes for non-resident Indians and foreign investors linked to the conflict.