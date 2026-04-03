Federal Reserve Weighs Balance Sheet Reduction

Dallas Federal Reserve President Lorie Logan has discussed potential strategies for the U.S. central bank to reduce its balance sheet size. In a speech delivered at the Dallas Fed, Logan emphasised the importance of serving the public and supporting a strong economy and financial system through efficient and effective balance sheet management. She noted that while balance sheet growth isn’t inherently negative, it should not distract from the Fed’s core mission.

Logan highlighted that the current system for managing financial liquidity, which aims to maintain ample reserves, is both efficient and effective. She cautioned against pressuring banks to economise on reserves, arguing that it could increase systemic risk. However, she acknowledged that there are avenues within the existing framework to decrease the Fed’s holdings, primarily through adjustments to regulations governing how financial institutions manage their cash reserves.

Since late last year, the U.S. central bank has been working to rebuild liquidity after a period of drawing down bank reserves added during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Fed’s holdings peaked at approximately $9 trillion in 2022, after more than doubling during the pandemic. Subsequently, the Fed began allowing bonds to mature without replacement, reducing its holdings to around $6.6 trillion. Bank reserves currently hover around $3 trillion.

Logan also suggested that broadening access to Federal Reserve liquidity facilities could diminish financial firms’ inclination to hold substantial cash reserves. She mentioned ongoing efforts to refine discount window lending and other Fed liquidity operations. According to Logan, regulatory changes could effectively streamline reserves management, particularly during periods of stress. Ongoing research suggests that regulatory changes could induce banks to hold lower levels of reserves.