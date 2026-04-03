Kelsian Group Awarded Liverpool Bus Franchising Contracts

Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS), a leading global operator of bus, motorcoach, and marine transport services, announced today that its UK subsidiary, Huyton Travel Limited, has been awarded contracts for bus services in the Liverpool City Region. These contracts form part of Tranche 1, Category 2 of the Liverpool Bus Franchising program. Kelsian connects people and places across complex urban and regional networks in Australia, the UK, Singapore, the USA, and the Channel Islands.

The contracts, awarded by the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority (LCRCA), are for an initial five-year term commencing in January 2027, with an option for a two-year extension. The contracted operations involve 73 buses operating services from two leased depot facilities. Kelsian anticipates generating approximately $80 million in revenue over the contract term, including the potential extension period.

Kelsian estimates the contracts will require a new capital investment of approximately $8 million, with roughly $2.4 million incurred in FY26 and the remaining balance in FY27. Management noted that securing these contracts demonstrates the strength of Kelsian’s operating model in regulated public bus transport markets and the capability of the UK management team.

Samuel Ribeiro, Kelsian UK Managing Director, expressed enthusiasm about the award, highlighting the company’s commitment to providing reliable and safe transport solutions. The LCRCA contracts include revenue indexation mechanisms, which protect the business from fluctuations in the cost base of key inputs, including diesel fuel.