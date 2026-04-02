Kelsian Group Secures Liverpool Bus Franchising Contracts

Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS) has announced that its UK subsidiary, Huyton Travel Limited, has been awarded contracts by the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority (LCRCA) for bus services. Kelsian Group is a leading global operator of bus, motorcoach, and marine transport services, trusted by governments and private clients to deliver safe, reliable, and sustainable passenger transport solutions. The contracts fall under Tranche 1, Category 2 of the Liverpool Bus Franchising program.

The contracts involve the operation and maintenance of 73 buses from two leased depot facilities. The initial term is five years, commencing in January 2027, with an option to extend for a further two years. Kelsian anticipates the contracts will generate approximately $80 million in total revenue over the contract term, including the potential extension period.

Securing these contracts will require a new capital investment of approximately $8 million. Of this, an estimated $2.4 million will be incurred in FY26, with the remainder in FY27. Kelsian UK Managing Director, Samuel Ribeiro, stated that the award reflects confidence in the company’s ability to deliver reliable and safe transport solutions and demonstrates their commitment to expanding within the UK’s franchised bus markets.

The LCRCA is rolling out the Liverpool bus franchising program in stages, with further franchise opportunities expected later in 2026 via Tranche 2 tenders, involving approximately 500 vehicles. Kelsian intends to participate in these future bidding processes, leveraging its transport expertise and growing UK platform.