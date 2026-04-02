Skin Elements Faces Director Removal Requisition

Skin Elements Limited (ASX: SKN), a biotechnology healthcare company focused on the commercialisation of the anti-microbial SE FormulaTM through a range of natural and organic health care products, has received a notice under section 249D of the Corporations Act 2001 from Kingsbury Wealth Pty Ltd. Kingsbury Wealth, as trustee for the Kingsbury Investments Unit Trust, is seeking the removal of Mr Filippo (Phil) Giglia as a director of Skin Elements.

The announcement, released on April 2, 2026, details that Kingsbury Wealth currently holds 7.3% of the ordinary shares in Skin Elements. Roderick Nicholas, a current director of Skin Elements, is also the sole director of Kingsbury Wealth, creating an interesting dynamic in this developing situation. The Section 249D Notice requisitions a general meeting to vote on the proposed removal.

Skin Elements has acknowledged the receipt of the notice and is currently considering its implications. The company has stated that it is obtaining advice regarding the Section 249D Notice and will update its shareholders on the outcome of the review in due course, in accordance with the Listing Rules.

The announcement was authorised for release by the Company Secretary, Stuart Usher. Further details can be obtained from Executive Chairman Peter Malone or James Moses of Mandate Corporate.