Related Digital Nears $16 Billion Data Centre Financing

Data centre developer Related Digital is reportedly closing in on $16 billion in financing for an Oracle data centre in Michigan. This development supports the Stargate initiative, a collaborative effort between OpenAI, Oracle, and Related Digital, aimed at expanding AI infrastructure capacity in the United States. The project involves building a data centre campus exceeding 1 gigawatt in Saline Township, Michigan.

Full construction in Saline Township commenced in February, with financing expected to be finalised shortly. An Oracle spokesperson stated that the company is pleased with the progress made in both financing and developing the data centre. Vertical construction of the campus is underway, with the effort proceeding on schedule. Oracle provides organisations globally with computing infrastructure and software designed to help innovate, unlock efficiencies and become more effective.

Blackstone’s equity contribution is projected to be nearly $2 billion. Bank of America is leading an additional $14 billion in debt financing. Originally intended as a construction loan, this debt is now expected to be structured as a bond offering, according to Bloomberg News.

Bank of America declined to comment on the matter, while Blackstone has yet to issue a statement. The development highlights the significant investments being made by major technology firms in AI infrastructure, driven by the pursuit of advanced artificial intelligence capabilities.