SpaceX Files Confidentially for Potential Record IPO

SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, has reportedly filed confidentially for a U.S. listing that could be record-breaking, according to a source familiar with the matter. This confidential filing marks the beginning of a multi-stage process that companies typically undertake before their shares are publicly traded. SpaceX is a space exploration and transportation company aiming to reduce space transportation costs and enable the colonisation of Mars. The company designs, manufactures, and launches advanced rockets and spacecraft.

The IPO timeline, from initial filing to market debut, generally spans three to six months, contingent on regulatory reviews and prevailing market conditions. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) permits companies to file confidentially, granting them the discretion to decide whether to submit their initial draft privately or publicly. In the lead-up to an IPO, companies appoint underwriters to manage the process, assess demand, and establish expectations for the offering’s size.

Following the confidential filing, the company enters a quiet period, restricting public communications to avoid influencing investor demand. A prospectus is prepared, often filed confidentially by high-profile issuers, enabling the SEC to review it privately. Subsequently, a registration statement, including the prospectus, is publicly filed, offering prospective investors detailed insights into the company’s operations, risk factors, major backers, and chosen exchange. The offering size is then determined, revealing the company’s potential valuation.

After this, company executives and underwriters embark on a roadshow to pitch investors and gauge demand. Depending on demand, the company may adjust the number of shares offered or the price range. Once underwriters finalise the share price, the offering is considered priced, and shares commence trading on an exchange the following day. Company insiders typically face a lock-up period, restricting the sale of their shares for a specified duration.