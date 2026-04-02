Morgan Stanley Appoints Former German Finance Minister

Morgan Stanley has announced the appointment of Joerg Kukies, a former German finance minister, to a senior leadership role within the U.S. bank. Kukies’ move marks a return to the banking sector after several years in German government service. Morgan Stanley is a global financial services firm that provides investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services. The company serves corporations, governments, institutions, and individuals.

Kukies, a well-known figure in German finance, will commence his role at Morgan Stanley in May. Initially based in London for several months, he will then relocate to Frankfurt to assume the position of country chief for Germany and Austria. In addition to these responsibilities, Kukies will also head Morgan Stanley’s operations across continental Europe.

Prior to his government service, Kukies held a co-head position at Goldman Sachs in Germany. He transitioned to Berlin in 2018, serving as a deputy finance minister under Olaf Scholz. Subsequently, he became a top advisor to then-Chancellor Scholz, briefly leading the finance ministry.

U.S. banks have been expanding their footprint in Germany in recent years, gaining market share from local financial institutions. Kukies’ appointment highlights this trend, reinforcing Morgan Stanley’s commitment to its European operations.