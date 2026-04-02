US Treasury to Discuss Private Credit Risks

The U.S. Treasury Department has announced it will convene meetings with both domestic and international insurance regulators to discuss recent trends and potential risks within the private credit markets. These discussions, slated to commence this month and extend into early May, aim to evaluate recent market activity, identify emerging risks, review current risk management protocols, and assess the overall outlook for the sector. The Treasury Department emphasises the importance of these meetings in fostering regular communication with state insurance regulators, who serve as the primary regulatory bodies for the insurance industry.

According to sources familiar with the plans, Treasury officials are particularly interested in gathering feedback on the increasing use of fund-level leverage, the reliability of private credit ratings, the employment of offshore reinsurance, and the general liquidity of investments within the private credit markets. These concerns arise amidst growing investor unease regarding liquidity, transparency, and lending discipline in the private credit sector. Private credit involves lending to companies by non-bank entities such as private equity funds and asset managers.

Investor sentiment has been further dampened by instances such as the bankruptcies of auto-parts supplier First Brands and car dealership Tricolor, where certain private-credit lenders had significant exposure. Recent market turbulence has led major U.S. banks to tighten their lending standards, while private funds have restricted withdrawals in response to a surge in redemption requests. These developments have sparked debate regarding whether challenges in the private credit market are isolated events or indicators of a broader systemic issue.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has cautioned against dismissing private credit failures as isolated cases, highlighting the sector’s opacity as a potential amplifier of shocks, reminiscent of the 2008 financial crisis. Conversely, St. Louis Federal Reserve President Alberto Musalem suggests that financial conditions remain generally accommodative in the U.S., with stress in private credit markets largely confined to that sector and not indicative of widespread economic distress.