Allan Gray Navigates Market Volatility

Suhas Nayak, a portfolio manager at Allan Gray Australia, which manages $11 billion in assets, discussed recent portfolio adjustments and investment strategies. Allan Gray Australia is a fund manager that employs a contrarian investment approach, seeking undervalued opportunities in the market. The firm oversees investments across various sectors, aiming to deliver long-term value for its clients.

Nayak addressed CSL’s performance following the replacement of its chief executive. He noted the market’s disappointment with CSL, citing weaker-than-expected revenue performance in its Behring unit due to challenges with albumin in China, US Medicare changes, and increased competition. Despite these issues, Nayak believes the current valuation of CSL, trading at approximately 14 times guided earnings after tax, presents an attractive buying opportunity, considering it’s below the broader market average.

Amid market turmoil, Allan Gray sold its shares in Aurizon, redeploying the capital into stocks deemed uncomfortable due to recent market conflict. Nayak highlighted Australian Clinical Labs as a stock owned by the fund that may be unfamiliar to many investors. Australian Clinical Labs operates collection centres and pathology labs across Australia. He also identified Fletcher Building as potentially undervalued, acknowledging its past struggles but noting significant management changes and a share price that reflects low profit expectations.

Regarding the S&P/ASX 200 Index, Nayak mentioned that Allan Gray has been adding to companies like Dexus, firms exposed to the US homebuilding cycle, and Ansell, all of which have experienced sell-offs. He emphasised the importance of contrarian investing, stating that the best catalyst for a share price appreciation is often when no obvious catalyst exists, as visible catalysts are likely already factored into the price.