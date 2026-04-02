ASX Edges Higher Awaiting Trump Speech

Australian shares edged higher near midday AEDT as investors awaited a speech from Donald Trump. Meanwhile, KMD Brands experienced a significant tumble, plummeting 55 per cent. Oil prices are hovering near $US100 a barrel, while gold miners are soaring on rising bullion prices.

A GST deal is reportedly imminent, aiming to cut a further 10 cents from petrol prices. Queensland and Victoria have agreed to return up to $500 million in windfall GST revenue from rising fuel prices to drivers, resolving three days of disagreements.

In other news, an AI-fuelled fraud that deceived Commonwealth Bank has been exposed. The article delves into how CBA became embroiled in a billion-dollar loan fraud scandal, its spread to other banks, and potential masterminds behind it.

Finally, there’s a growing trend of individuals under 35 fleeing major cities for regional centres. These areas offer the possibility of purchasing a house with enough space for children, often including features like four bedrooms and a pool.