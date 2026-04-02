Celsius Resources Appoints New Managing Director and Initiates Search for Non-Executive Chair

Celsius Resources Limited (ASX, AIM: CLA), a company focused on the exploration and development of world-class copper-gold assets, today announced the appointment of Bardin Davis as Managing Director, effective immediately. The company has also engaged an executive search firm, Swann & Skein, to identify and appoint a Non-Executive Chair.

Bardin Davis brings approximately 30 years of experience in investment banking and the mining and energy sectors to Celsius Resources. Prior to this appointment, Mr. Davis served as a strategic advisor to the Company’s Board since January 2026. His previous roles include CEO of Peak Rare Earths Limited and CFO of UPC/AC Renewables Australia (now ACEN Australia). Mr. Davis’s immediate focus will be on finalising financing for the Maalinao-Caigutan-Biyog Copper-Gold Project (MCB Project) to support a Final Investment Decision.

Interim Non-Executive Chair, Mr. Peter Hume, expressed the Board’s confidence in Mr. Davis’s leadership and experience. Mr Hume stated that Mr. Davis’s expertise in mining, investment banking, and project financing aligns with Celsius’ immediate priorities. Mr. Neil Grimes will continue in his role as Executive Director, supporting Mr. Davis in the company’s day-to-day activities. The key terms of Mr. Davis’ executive services agreement are outlined in an annexure, with an ASX Appendix 3X to be lodged separately.

The search for a Non-Executive Chair will be facilitated by Swann & Skein, who will assist the Board in identifying candidates with leadership, sector experience, and governance expertise to guide Celsius toward a Final Investment Decision and the successful development of the MCB Project. The announcement has been authorised by the Board of Directors of Celsius Resources Limited.