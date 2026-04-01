Terra Metals Intercepts Massive Sulfide at Southwest SW6 Target

Terra Metals Limited (ASX: TM1), an ASX-listed company focused on discovering and developing world-class mineral deposits, particularly in the West Musgrave region, has announced a significant massive sulfide intercept at the Southwest SW6 PGM-sulfide discovery within the Dante Project. The first diamond hole of 2026, SWDD011, has intersected multiple zones of massive sulfides, based on visual observations, proximal to the modelled SWDD006 off-hole downhole electromagnetic (“DHEM”) conductor. Assays are pending for SWDD011 and are expected within 8-12 weeks.

The modelled conductor sits approximately 60m off-hole from the zone of massive sulfide at SWDD006, which previously reported 31.1g/t PGE3, 1.31% Ni, and 0.55% Cu from 226m, within a 200m thick mineralised zone with multiple high-grade zones to end-of-hole. The newly discovered semi-massive to massive sulfide layers are hosted within a 320m zone of dominantly disseminated to net-textured sulfides. Drilling and logging are ongoing.

Managing Director Thomas Line commented that the visual interception of multiple zones of massive sulfides in the first 2026 diamond hole at Southwest is a major exploration milestone and a strong validation of the geological model. He added that the hole successfully targeted the SW6 downhole electromagnetic conductor, located proximal to the exceptional high-grade mineralisation previously intersected in SWDD006. This provides compelling evidence that they are vectoring into a richer massive sulfide component within the broader Southwest magmatic PGM-Cu-Ni sulfide system.

DHEM will be completed on SWDD011, and all other Southwest drillholes upon completion, with modelled DHEM conductors to be used in further targeting. Terra Metals is pleased with these initial results from the 2026 drilling program, confirming the potential for further high-grade zones across the system and verifying the effectiveness of DHEM in identifying concealed massive sulfide accumulations associated with the feeder pipe.