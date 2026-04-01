Noble Helium (ASX: NHE) Advances North Rukwa Helium Project

Noble Helium Limited (ASX: NHE), an ASX-listed company focused on helium exploration, appraisal, development, and production, is progressing its North Rukwa Helium Project in Tanzania. The company holds an extensive acreage position in the Rukwa Basin, considered a Tier-1 helium exploration province. A recent investor presentation highlighted the project’s potential and the company’s strategic plans moving forward. Noble Helium is building capacity to become a technical and operational leader in helium exploration, appraisal, development and production.

The presentation outlined the unrisked Prospective Helium Volumes at North Rukwa, with a best estimate of 118.0 Bcf and a mean estimate of 225.5 Bcf, as assessed by Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. (NSAI) in 2025. The company is preparing for a drilling campaign in Q2 CY2026, targeting gas-phase helium. Multiple positive gas-phase helium indicators at the Kinambo prospect were discussed, including seismic amplitudes and AVO Class II responses conforming to the structure. The upcoming drilling campaign will test up to four gas-phase helium targets.

Noble Helium’s strategy involves a multi-stage, risk-mitigated approach to realize the potential of the North Rukwa system. Phase one focuses on proving up and monetizing the western margin helium resource. The company aims to install a small production plant as a proof of concept and seek farm-in partners to accelerate the eastern margin development. Noble Helium has commenced discussions with gas aggregators and energy companies for future offtake. The new leadership team is focused on building relationships and development plans in the event of a successful drilling program.

An equity raising of A$12.0 million was recently completed via a two-tranche Institutional Placement. Funds raised will be used for drilling two wells at the North Rukwa project, related technical and commercial activity, Tanzanian operational costs, corporate costs, and short-term loan repayment. The company anticipates key events including well testing and results, rig contract awards, independent resource assessment, and potential offtake agreements or farm-in opportunities in the near term.