Tamboran Resources (TBN) Announces Amungee NW-1H Well Test Results

Tamboran Resources (TBN), an ASX-listed company focused on developing unconventional gas resources in the Northern Territory, has announced the results of its 20-day initial production (IP20) test at the Amungee NW-1H well in the EP 98 permit area. The well test demonstrated an average flow rate of 10.3 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d), with cumulative production reaching 205.6 MMcf over the testing period. The company focuses on developing and commercialising its significant gas resources, aiming to supply the Australian domestic market and potentially LNG export markets.

The IP20 test involved staged increases in the choke size from 20/64″ to 60/64″. During this period, gas rates decreased from 15.9 MMcf/d to 8.8 MMcf/d, while flowing wellhead pressures were reduced from 4,499 to 580 psi. The Amungee NW-1H well was stimulated using 57 fracture stimulation stages, including a toe stage, across a horizontal section of over 3,030 metres within the Mid Velkerri B Shale.

It was also reported that an obstruction exists in the wellbore, which is obstructing flow from 8 stages. The gas contribution for the Amungee NW-1H well is believed to be from 49 stages across 2,632 metres. Proppant concentrations averaged 2,634 lbs/ft across the main stages, with a total of over 22 million pounds of sand placed during the stimulation. The well test was deliberately concluded after 20 days to preserve reservoir energy and gas volumes, anticipating tie-in to the Santos Processing and Compression Facility (SPCF) and commencement of gas sales in the third quarter of 2026.

Material volumes of non-hydrocarbon gases were also reported as Mol %: CO2 at 3.8 and N2 at 1.8. Tamboran considers the results of the IP20 test to be material in understanding the potential of the Amungee NW-1H well. The company did note that forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from expectations.