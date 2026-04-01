Market Volatility Fuels Investor Anxiety

Investment advisors report rising anxiety among clients as they navigate a complex economic landscape. The first quarter saw significant market volatility, with the Standard & Poor’s 500 index recording a 4.6% loss, marking the worst quarterly returns since 2022. Factors contributing to this unease include the ongoing war, fluctuating energy prices, and concerns surrounding private credit. This confluence of issues is challenging traditional investment strategies, leaving investors less confident in historical market patterns.

Mark Stancato of VIP Wealth Advisors notes that markets struggle with a lack of clarity regarding policy direction. This uncertainty extends beyond equity volatility, creating a broader sense that future outcomes are difficult to predict. Both stocks and bonds performed poorly during the first quarter. Even gold, traditionally a safe haven, experienced a significant decline, further unsettling investors. Lisa Kirchenbauer, an advisor at Omega Wealth Management, describes the current situation as one of the most challenging economic and market environments she has encountered.

Matt Dmytryszyn, chief investment officer at Composition Wealth, expressed concern that cumulative headwinds could negatively impact the spending habits of high-net-worth families, potentially affecting the broader economy. Composition Wealth is a registered investment advisory firm committed to helping clients achieve their financial goals through tailored wealth management strategies. A potential stall in growth drivers could increase reliance on AI-driven productivity gains and spending by affluent consumers. Failure in either area could trigger a two-phase equity market decline, exacerbated by geopolitical tensions and a potential U.S. economic recession.

David Haas of Cereus Financial Advisors is particularly concerned about the prospect of stagflation, a combination of high inflation and stalled economic growth. The parallel weakness observed in both stocks and bonds is reminiscent of 2022, when both asset classes ended the year in the red, leaving investors with limited safe-haven options. Jon Ulin of Ulin & Co Wealth Management highlights that the simultaneous weakness in stocks and bonds has exposed the limitations of the traditional 60/40 investment cushion, which investors have relied on for decades.