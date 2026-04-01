SpaceX Files Confidentially for Potential Mammoth IPO

SpaceX, under the leadership of Elon Musk, has confidentially filed for a U.S. initial public offering (IPO), according to sources familiar with the matter. This move sets the stage for what could become the largest stock market listing on record. SpaceX is a space exploration company that designs, manufactures, and launches rockets and spacecraft. It aims to reduce space transportation costs to enable the colonization of Mars.

The potential IPO, which could value SpaceX at over $1.75 trillion, follows the company’s merger with Musk’s AI startup, xAI. The deal valued SpaceX at $1 trillion and xAI, the developer of the Grok chatbot, at $250 billion. SpaceX is reportedly hosting an analyst day on April 21, with an optional visit to xAI’s data centre in Memphis planned shortly after, signalling increasing preparation for its public debut.

Analysts suggest valuing the conglomerate will be complex, as public perception of Musk’s vision greatly influences SpaceX’s valuation. Some believe investors are eager for exposure to SpaceX, citing its operational maturity, technological advancements, and profitability. A successful IPO could inject new life into the market, which has experienced subdued activity in recent years. Several other high-profile startups, including ChatGPT maker OpenAI, are also considering IPOs, creating a test for investor appetite.

Space stocks have already responded positively to the news, with companies like Intuitive Machines and Planet Labs seeing share price increases. A SpaceX listing would subject Musk’s business empire to greater scrutiny, focusing on financing, governance, and valuations. While some investors may be concerned about Musk overseeing multiple enterprises, SpaceX’s solid fundamentals and profitability provide a strong base for its market entry.