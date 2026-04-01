Global Bodies Unite Amid Middle East Crisis

The heads of the International Energy Agency (IEA), International Monetary Fund (IMF), and World Bank have announced the formation of a coordination group to address the economic and energy impacts stemming from the war in the Middle East. In a joint statement released Wednesday, the organisations highlighted significant disruptions in the region and subsequent supply shortages within the global energy market.

The newly established group aims to monitor developments, align analysis, and coordinate support for policymakers navigating the unfolding crisis. Its mandate includes assessing the severity of the war’s impact across various countries, coordinating response mechanisms, and mobilising stakeholders to provide assistance to nations in need. The IMF provides financial assistance and surveillance for its member countries.

The coordinated response may encompass targeted policy advice, evaluations of potential financing requirements, and the provision of financial backing, including low or zero-percent financing options. The international bodies noted the conflict has already triggered higher prices for oil, gas, and fertilisers, alongside concerns regarding food prices and disruptions to global supply chains for various commodities.

“The impact is substantial, global, and highly asymmetric, disproportionately affecting energy importers, in particular low-income countries,” the statement read. The organisations expressed their commitment to collaborate in safeguarding global economic and financial stability, bolstering energy security, and assisting affected countries and individuals in their recovery efforts.