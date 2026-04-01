Colombia is facing increased financial uncertainty after the government’s decision to withdraw from the central bank’s board. This action has raised concerns about future monetary policy decisions, especially after a recent 100-basis-point interest rate hike. Finance Minister German Avila, supported by President Gustavo Petro, announced his withdrawal following the bank’s decision to raise the benchmark interest rate to 11.25% in a split vote. The President criticised the bank of implementing a policy ‘that is killing the Colombian economy.’

Experts are warning that the government’s boycott of board meetings could undermine the bank’s credibility and worsen an already fragile macroeconomic environment, particularly with Petro’s term ending in four months. Constitutional lawyer Juan Manuel Charry noted that the government’s actions could prevent the central bank from functioning effectively. Under Colombian law, at least five of the seven board members, including the finance minister, must be present for decisions to be made. The minister’s absence could therefore block the bank’s ability to set monetary policy, even during emergencies.

Andres Pardo, head of LatAm macro strategy at XP Investments, highlighted that Colombia is already struggling with a large fiscal deficit, a widening current account deficit, and unanchored inflation expectations. The central bank has increased rates by 200 basis points this year in an effort to control inflation, and analysts predict the rate could reach 12% by the end of the year. Avila stated that the government would reconsider its position only when the bank aligns with the country’s economic reality. Legal experts have noted that Petro is obligated to appoint a replacement for the finance minister to avoid potential disciplinary investigations.

The Bank of Bogota noted that the impasse creates high uncertainty about future monetary policy meetings and could increase the country’s risk premiums. This situation underscores the potential impact of political tensions on Colombia’s financial stability. The central bank of Colombia manages the nation’s monetary policy and ensures financial stability. It also regulates the Colombian financial system.