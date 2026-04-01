Bank of England Warns on Private Credit

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has cautioned against dismissing recent private credit failures as isolated incidents, pointing to the sector’s opacity as a potential amplifier of shocks, reminiscent of the 2008 financial crisis. In an interview, Bailey highlighted the risks within private credit – lending to companies by non-banks such as private equity funds and asset managers. His comments follow the collapse of British mortgage provider Market Financial Solutions (MFS) and the bankruptcies of U.S. auto parts supplier First Brands and car dealership Tricolor. Allegations of fraud or mismanagement have been made in each of these cases.

These failures have unsettled investors and raised concerns about lending standards across credit markets, sparking debate on whether problems in the $2 trillion market are isolated or systemic. Bailey emphasised that a key feature of private credit is its lack of transparency, which could transform seemingly isolated failures into broader stress if investors suspect wider problems. He noted that a loss of confidence, similar to that seen in 2008, could intensify the situation, highlighting that a prolonged period of high energy prices and disrupted energy supplies will strain policy in many countries.

Bailey pushed back against complacency, noting that some have dismissed the failures as merely cases of fraud or idiosyncratic issues. The Governor stated that the debate over isolated failures echoes arguments ahead of the 2008 financial crisis when policymakers initially focused on whether problems in the U.S. subprime mortgage market were systemic enough to trigger wider turmoil. The BoE launched a first-of-its-kind stress test of the private credit sector in December to examine interlinkages with the banking system and potential risks to financial stability.

Bailey noted that firms had been very cooperative in the voluntary stress test. The BoE will publish the names of participating firms and interim findings from the test later in the year. The Governor also described recent moves in the gilt market as orderly but stretched, adding that structural changes in government bond markets have increased vulnerability to rapid and volatile moves when faced with shocks.