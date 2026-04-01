Greek Lawmakers Face Farm Aid Fraud Probe

The European Chief Prosecutor has requested that Greece lift the immunity of 11 lawmakers to allow an investigation into their potential involvement in a farm aid fraud scandal. This request follows political resignations and a substantial fine imposed by the European Union. The European Public Prosecutor’s Office is an independent office of the European Union.

The investigation centres on allegations that dozens of Greek stockbreeders falsely claimed ownership of pastureland and livestock to secure millions of euros in EU financial aid. The EU fined Greece 392 million euros in June for the OPEKEPE agency’s mismanagement of these subsidies between 2016 and 2023. OPEKEPE handles over 2 billion euros in annual EU farm aid.

The prosecutor’s office stated the investigation aims “to establish the facts, while searching for inculpatory as well as exculpatory evidence.” A source familiar with the investigation indicated that the lawmakers in question belong to the ruling New Democracy party. Information has also been given to parliament suggesting the possible involvement of a former rural development minister and his deputy.

The probe relates to alleged crimes against the EU’s financial interests in 2021, including instigation of breach of trust, computer fraud, and false attestation with the intent to obtain an unlawful benefit. Government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis acknowledged the prosecutor’s statement as “a serious development” and stated the government would assess each case upon receiving the file from parliament.