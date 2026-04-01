Unilever to Merge Food Unit With McCormick

Unilever (ULVR.L) has announced an agreement to separate its food unit and merge it with McCormick (MKC.N) in a deal announced on Tuesday. The cash-and-stock transaction values the British firm’s food business at approximately $44.8 billion. Unilever is a multinational consumer goods company known for a wide range of products including food, home care, and personal care items. McCormick is a global leader in flavour, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavourful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses.

The proposed merger will combine Unilever’s iconic food brands, such as Knorr and Hellmann’s, with McCormick’s extensive portfolio of spices and flavourings. The deal aims to create a stronger, more diversified food company with enhanced growth opportunities. The combined entity is expected to benefit from synergies in manufacturing, distribution, and marketing, leading to improved efficiency and profitability.

Details of the cash-and-stock breakdown were released by both companies. The agreement is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. Once finalized, the merger is poised to reshape the competitive landscape within the global food industry.

Both Unilever and McCormick expect the merger to generate significant value for their respective shareholders. Further announcements regarding the integration plans and leadership structure will be made following the completion of the transaction.