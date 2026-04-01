UBS CEO Ermotti to Stay Until 2027

UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti has announced his intention to remain in his role until at least April 2027. Ermotti, who returned to the helm of the Swiss bank in 2023, has committed to overseeing the integration of Credit Suisse, acquired by UBS last year. UBS is a global financial services firm providing wealth management, investment banking, and asset management services. The firm is currently navigating new regulations being prepared by authorities.

Speaking at an event organised by the International Center for Monetary and Banking Studies, Ermotti addressed his future tenure. “I will stay at least until next year in April and then we will take it from there,” he stated, leaving the door open for a possible extension of his leadership beyond the stated timeframe. He previously headed UBS from 2011 to 2020.

Ermotti also commented on the succession plan, expressing his preference for an internal candidate to eventually take over the CEO position. He assured attendees that UBS already has several suitable candidates within the organisation. The final decision, he explained, would be based on the bank’s specific needs at the time of the transition. At 65, Ermotti’s continued leadership provides stability during a critical period for UBS as it finalises the merger with Credit Suisse and adapts to evolving regulatory requirements.