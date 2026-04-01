ASX Soars Amid Global Market Rally

Australian shares surged, mirroring a global market rally fuelled by easing tensions in the Middle East. The S&P/ASX 200 index jumped 2.2 per cent, driven by a violent short squeeze in some of the market’s most heavily shorted stocks. Stocks such as Boss Energy, IDP Education, Polynovo, and Flight Centre all experienced significant gains. The catalyst for the rally was a report that US President Donald Trump was willing to exit the Iran war, even with the Strait of Hormuz remaining partially closed. This was further amplified by comments from Iran’s president expressing a similar desire to end hostilities.

Bell Potter Securities’ Richard Coppleson had previously warned of a potential “mother of all short squeezes” due to hedge funds holding substantial short positions while institutional investors favoured defensive stocks and cash. Goldman Sachs’ basket of the most shorted stocks surged 7.1 per cent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq rallied 3.8 per cent, signalling a shift in investor sentiment. The rush to cover negative bets was evident as investors piled back into equities, reversing the risk-averse strategies adopted in March due to conflict and economic uncertainty.

SPI Asset Management partner Stephen Innes described the rally as “fast, broad, and slightly uncomfortable for anyone who got caught leaning the wrong way,” attributing it to both short covering and renewed retail investor participation. However, some analysts remain cautious, pointing to potential disruptions in oil supply despite the de-escalation. Westpac’s head of commodity strategy, Robert Rennie, cautioned that a hasty declaration of victory without addressing the anarchy in the Strait of Hormuz could hinder a rapid rebound in tanker flows and the rebuilding of damaged energy infrastructure.

The S&P/ASX 200 had previously endured its worst month since June 2022, sinking 7.8 per cent in March, as mining stocks entered a bear market. The current rally offers a potential turning point, but the long-term impact hinges on a sustained resolution of geopolitical tensions and the restoration of stability in global energy markets.