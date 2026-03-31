JPMorgan Chase Boosts Small Business Lending

JPMorgan Chase is set to significantly increase lending to small businesses across the United States, targeting a boost to local economies. As part of the American Dream Initiative, the bank aims to grow its small business client base from 7 million to 10 million. The initiative also focuses on affordable housing, healthcare access, and workforce training. JPMorgan Chase is a global financial services firm, operating in investment banking, asset management, and consumer and community banking. The firm provides a range of financial services to corporations, governments, and individuals.

The bank plans to lend $80 billion to small businesses over the next 10 years, both directly and through community development financial institutions and federal programs. Additionally, JPMorgan intends to broaden its coaching program to reach 115,000 small business owners, offering advice on payroll, cash flow management, healthcare, and employee retirement plans.

According to Ben Walter, CEO of Chase Business Banking, the majority of these loans will be commercial and at market rates, designed to sustainably grow their business with small to medium enterprises. A smaller portion of the program will be charitable. JPMorgan will also add 1,000 small-business credit officers and 150 senior business consultants to branch locations, particularly in areas such as Alabama, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

Jamie Dimon, chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase, stated that the American Dream is becoming increasingly out of reach for many, necessitating targeted initiatives to broaden economic benefits. Alabama is a key state for the program, with JPMorgan financing infrastructure projects like the West Alabama Corridor highway and planning to open 35 new branches by 2030. Existing clients in the state include Auburn University, the University of Alabama, Children’s Hospital of Alabama, and Infirmary Health System.