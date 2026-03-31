BlackRock (BLK.N) is reportedly considering acquiring the Canary Wharf skyscraper that HSBC is scheduled to vacate next year for its London headquarters. This information comes from the Financial Times, citing individuals familiar with the matter. BlackRock, a multinational investment management corporation, manages assets on behalf of institutions and individual investors worldwide. The company offers a range of investment solutions, from equity and fixed income to alternative investments.

According to the report, the asset manager has also explored other potential locations in recent months. These include the Bishops Square development, situated next to Spitalfields Market in east London, and Deutsche Bank’s former offices at 75 London Wall. BlackRock has declined to provide any comments regarding these considerations.

The Financial Times indicates that BlackRock is searching for office spaces throughout the city that can provide at least 600,000 square feet. HSBC (HSBA.L) is expected to vacate the 45-storey tower in 2027, marking a significant change in Canary Wharf’s occupancy.

Canary Wharf has faced challenges in retaining tenants following the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the financial district is currently experiencing a resurgence as more companies, including JPMorgan, are encouraging employees to return to the office. This potential acquisition by BlackRock could further contribute to the area’s revitalisation.