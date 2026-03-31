Senetas Corporation: Positioned for growth across global cybersecurity markets

Senetas Corporation (ASX: SEN) is advancing growth opportunities across Asia, South America and the Middle East, with proof-of-concept trials underway in markets including Japan and Malaysia. CEO Andrew Wilson says these initiatives position the company for near term revenue growth, supported by increasing demand for encryption solutions across government, defence and critical infrastructure.

While near-term performance has been affected by export permit delays, Wilson says the broader outlook for cybersecurity remains supportive, with global uncertainty reinforcing demand for secure data transmission. The company continues to evaluate capital management options alongside its investment in Menlo Security, while proactively managing supply chain risks to support ongoing production.