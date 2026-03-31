iCandy Interactive Confirms ASX Delisting for April 1, 2026

iCandy Interactive Limited (ASX:ICI), an award-winning video-game development group, has confirmed it will be removed from the Official List of the ASX on April 1, 2026. The company, with offices across Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia, is one of the largest independent game developers in the region. The delisting was previously outlined in the company’s ASX release on March 13, 2026.

Following its removal from the ASX, iCandy will continue to operate as an Australian public company. The company will remain subject to the Australian Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and other relevant laws and regulations governing shareholder rights and corporate governance. Shareholders and interested investors are encouraged to subscribe to the company’s email update service via the company’s website for ongoing updates.

The company has addressed frequently asked questions regarding the delisting, clarifying that while shares will no longer be traded on the ASX, shareholders will continue to hold their shares in iCandy. iCandy will communicate with shareholders via its website and mailing lists instead of the ASX platform, and relevant documents will be lodged with ASIC where applicable. Shareholders can contact MUFG Corporate Markets for information on their shareholding or to update their details.

iCandy is considering a listing of its primary asset, Lemon Sky Studios, on the NYSE American. If this proceeds, the company will explore the most effective method to return value to shareholders, potentially through an in-specie dividend or other capital return. Hamilton Locke has been appointed as the company’s Australian legal advisor to further explore this option. Management’s primary focus is to pursue a listing of its subsidiary Lemon Sky Studios, and the Company will consider listing on other secondary trading venues such as Primary Markets in due course. The company is committed to completing its FY2024 and FY2025 financial statements and having them audited by RSM Australia Partners as soon as possible.