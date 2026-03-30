FMR Resources Identifies Broad Mineralised Zones at Target L

FMR Resources Limited (ASX:FMR), a diversified explorer focusing on battery and critical minerals, has announced encouraging results from its diamond drillhole 26LHDD073 at Target L within the Llahuin Project in Chile. This project operates under a Joint Venture with Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited (ASX: SUH). The drillhole reached a final depth of 1,068 metres and is the fourth hole of the Phase I program at Southern Porphyry. Target L was identified using alteration, geophysical data, and vein orientation analysis, strategically positioned south and east of previous drilling at Targets A, C, and K. The drill collar shares the same location as Target C.

The completed drillhole intersected multiple zones of mineralised stockwork breccia and porphyry between 144m and 815m depth. Geological logging indicates the presence of several porphyry-related intrusive phases, including Andesitic Porphyry, Quartz-Diorite, and Granodiorite Porphyry. These units are associated with stockwork veinlets, pervasive silicification, and breccia development, indicative of porphyry-style hydrothermal activity. Visible sulphide mineralisation, including chalcopyrite and molybdenite, was observed within quartz-sulphide and anhydrite veins.

FMR Resources Managing Director, Mr Oliver Kiddie, stated that the observed mineralisation, alteration, and brecciation textures suggest the edge of an elongated mineralised porphyry intrusive corridor. Further analysis, including full-suite assays and multi-element geochemistry, is planned to fingerprint alteration signatures and vector towards the core of this extensive system. The Phase II drill program will integrate geological, geochemical, and geophysical data to target the mineralised core of the Southern Porphyry system.

Next steps include integrating geological and downhole geophysical datasets from Targets A, C, K, and L, refining the three-dimensional interpretation of the porphyry system, and awaiting assay results from the Phase I program, which are expected in the June 2026 quarter. FMR will then design a Phase II drilling program to continue testing the Southern Porphyry target area.