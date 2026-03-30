Bougainville Copper Faces Trading Halt Due to Late Financials

Bougainville Copper Limited (ASX: BOC) has announced that it will not be able to lodge its audited financial statements by the deadline of March 31, 2026. Bougainville Copper Limited is a company focused on redeveloping the Panguna mine, located on Bougainville Island in Papua New Guinea, and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). As a result of the late lodgement, the company will face an automatic suspension from trading, effective Wednesday, April 1, 2026, in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.5.

The company said that is working closely with its auditors to finalise the audited accounts. The delay has triggered the automatic suspension, a standard procedure under ASX rules for companies that fail to meet financial reporting deadlines.

Bougainville Copper has assured the market that it is making every effort to complete the audit process and will release the audited financial statements as soon as practically possible. The company has not provided a specific date for the release but is understood to be expediting the process to minimise the period of suspension.

The announcement was authorised for release by the Board. Mark Hitchcock, Company Secretary, is the contact person regarding this notice.