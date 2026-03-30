Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF) has welcomed the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority’s (APRA) announcement today regarding the final changes to capital standard settings for providers of longevity products. Challenger is an investment management firm focused on providing customers with financial security for a better retirement. Challenger operates a fiduciary Funds Management division and an APRA-regulated Life division.

The changes, set to take effect from 1 July 2026, are viewed as a significant step in the development of Australia’s retirement income market. The company believes these reforms will support greater adoption of lifetime income products as more Australians enter retirement each year. Nick Hamilton, Challenger’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, emphasized the importance of delivering sustainable retirement incomes, especially amid market volatility and high inflation.

Hamilton stated that APRA’s reforms represent the most substantial changes for longevity product providers in a generation. The reforms are expected to lower required capital levels and reduce cyclical risks to Challenger’s capital position during periods of market stress, while maintaining policyholder security. Challenger is currently reviewing the details of the final capital standards for longevity products.

Further information on how these changes will impact the business will be provided at the Investor Day, scheduled for Tuesday, 26 May 2026. The announcement was authorized by Challenger’s Continuous Disclosure Committee.