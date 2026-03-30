Swiss Mobile Payment Growth Stalls, Cash Remains King

Mobile payment app usage in Switzerland experienced a stall in growth last year, according to a recent survey by the Swiss National Bank (SNB). The survey indicated that cash remains a popular method for in-person transactions, with the vast majority of respondents favouring its continued use. Only a small fraction, around 2%, expressed a desire to abolish cash, citing its impracticality or association with illegal activities.

Mobile payment apps, including Switzerland’s Twint and international platforms like Apple Pay, accounted for 17% of transactions in 2025, a slight decrease from 18% in 2024. Debit cards continue to dominate as the most preferred payment method, used in 37% of purchases. Physical cash remained steady at 30% of in-person transactions, maintaining the same level as the previous year.

Marcel Stadelmann, a payments researcher at the Zurich University of Applied Sciences, noted the enduring appeal of cash, attributing it to the anonymity it provides. He suggested that some individuals are wary of leaving digital traces when using cards or mobile apps. Stadelmann also pointed to increased privacy awareness stemming from government measures during the COVID-19 pandemic. He believes that for payment app usage to increase, there needs to be a more compelling reason for consumers to switch from debit cards or cash, such as increased speed, convenience, or better spending control with instant feedback. The SNB recently unveiled designs for new banknotes expected to enter circulation in the 2030s, signalling the continued importance of physical currency.