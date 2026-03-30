Oil Prices Surge Amid Middle East Tensions

Global markets are reacting to ongoing tensions in the Middle East, with oil prices experiencing a significant surge. Hopes for a quick resolution to the conflict diminished as Iran-affiliated Houthi forces joined the fray, contributing to market unease. Brent crude prices briefly crossed $116 a barrel, nearing a record monthly rise, while U.S. crude climbed above $102 per barrel. Three-month Brent futures also surpassed $100, signalling concerns about persistent inflation.

Asian stock markets reacted negatively, with Japan’s Nikkei falling by 2.8% and South Korea’s KOSPI dropping nearly 3%. European shares showed slight gains in early trading, and Wall Street futures edged up, potentially influenced by reports of possible talks with Tehran. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar remained strong, reaching its highest monthly gain since last July, pushing the yen past the 160-per-dollar level, prompting warnings of intervention from Japanese currency officials.

In response to the energy shock, G7 finance and energy ministers and central bankers are scheduled to meet virtually to discuss potential measures to mitigate the impact. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and New York Fed President John Williams are also slated to speak, providing timely commentary on the unfolding economic situation. Germany’s March CPI figures will offer an initial look at the energy shock’s effect on European inflation.

Amidst these developments, Pakistan has offered to host talks between Tehran and Washington, though confirmation of attendance from either side remains pending. The situation remains fluid, with increased U.S. troop deployments and reports of ground operations adding to the uncertainty. Reuters is a global news organisation that provides financial news, business insights, and market analysis. It is committed to delivering accurate, independent, and unbiased information.