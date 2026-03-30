JPMorgan Loses Bid to Dismiss Wells Fargo Lawsuit

A U.S. federal judge has rejected JPMorgan Chase’s attempt to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Wells Fargo concerning a defaulted $481 million commercial real estate loan. The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for investors. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a global financial services firm involved in investment banking, asset management, and other financial activities. Wells Fargo & Company is a financial services company that provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial financial services.

Judge Dale Ho of the U.S. District Court in Manhattan ruled that Wells Fargo, acting as trustee for the investors, had sufficiently alleged that JPMorgan was aware of a default event by the Chetrit Group. Chetrit Group, a Manhattan-based real estate development firm, secured the loan in 2019 to acquire 43 multifamily properties across 10 U.S. states, encompassing 8,671 apartments. Wells Fargo contends that the borrower defaulted in 2022.

According to Wells Fargo’s complaint, Chetrit informed JPMorgan more than five months before the $522 million purchase was finalised that the seller had overstated the historical net operating income of the properties, a crucial metric in commercial real estate. Despite this, Wells Fargo alleges that JPMorgan proceeded with the loan without acknowledging any irregularities when marketing it. JPMorgan countered that Wells Fargo failed to demonstrate how the alleged overstatement diminished the loan’s value or the value of the properties themselves.

Judge Ho countered JPMorgan’s argument, stating that a plaintiff can claim a material breach if the breach significantly increases the loan’s risk of loss. Wells Fargo accuses JPMorgan of disregarding the information to secure millions of dollars in fees and seeks to have JPMorgan repurchase the loan, deducting any amounts the trust received from sales of the properties, or alternatively, pay damages.