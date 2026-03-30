French authorities have arrested two more suspects on Monday in connection to the foiled attack on Bank of America’s Paris offices. This brings the total number of people detained to five, according to the country’s anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office. Bank of America is a multinational investment bank and financial services company, offering a range of services including banking, investment management, and wealth management. The company has a global presence, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and large corporations.

The custody of the first three suspects, all of whom are minors, was extended. These initial arrests occurred on Saturday and Sunday. The prosecutor’s office has not released any information regarding the identities of the two new suspects or their potential connections to the original three individuals detained.

Under French law, suspects in terrorism cases can be held in custody for up to 96 hours, with the possibility of further extensions subject to judicial oversight. The initial arrest occurred in the early hours of Saturday in Paris’ 8th arrondissement, where a patrol protecting sensitive sites spotted two individuals placing and attempting to ignite an improvised explosive device outside the bank. One suspect was apprehended at the scene, while the other managed to escape.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez stated that the device, while rudimentary, had the potential to be lethal, and officers successfully prevented its ignition. Nunez suggested the individuals appeared to be common offenders acting as paid intermediaries. He also mentioned suspicions involving Iran as a possible sponsor, though he stressed that no conclusions have been reached. Authorities have identified similarities with incidents in other European countries where improvised devices targeted sites linked to U.S. interests or Jewish communities.