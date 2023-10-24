Stocks of the Hour: Immutep, Empire Energy, Lincoln Minerals

Immutephas reported promising clinical data from the INSIGHT-003 trial at the ESMO Congress 2023. In response, Immutep CSO, commented, “the compelling data that our proprietary MHC Class II agonist has generated in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors for NSCLC patients positions efti as one of the more promising clinical candidates in immuno-oncology today.” Shares are trading 6.06 per cent lower at 31 cents.Empire Energyhas announced a $15.6 million R&D tax offset received in cash. EEG’s Managing Director Alex Underwood commented, “Empire’s focus is on funding the Pilot Project in a manner that minimises dilution of shareholder’s interests in the Company.” Shares are trading 4.35 per cent higher at 12 cents.Lincoln Mineralscompletes $1.7M placement to accelerate exploration at its flagship Kookaburra Gully Graphite Project in South Australia. The forthcoming drilling campaign is expected to confirm the strong graphite grades and upgrade the Company’s mineral resource. Shares are trading 28.57 per cent higher at 0.9 cents.