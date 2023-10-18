ASX up 0.13% as oil prices surge

Oil prices surged by up to 1.7% in early Asian trading following a deadly explosion at a Gaza hospital, heightening tensions in the Middle East ahead of US President Joe Biden's visit. A summit between Biden and leaders of Jordan, Egypt, and the Palestinian Authority was canceled as the US president seeks to prevent further escalation in the Israel-Hamas conflict.The S&P/ASX 200 is currently 0.13 per cent higher at 7,065.40.The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 8 points.The best-performing sector is Health Care, up 0.79 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Information Technology, down 0.6 per cent.The best-performing large cap is Allkem, trading 1.46 per cent higher at $11.82. It is followed by shares in Seven Group Holdingsand Northern Star ResourcesThe worst-performing large cap is Newcrest Mining, trading 6.47 per cent lower at $25.16. It is followed by shares in Mercury NZand InfratilGold is trading at US$1938.00 an ounce.Iron ore is 0.2 per cent higher at US$120.35 a tonne.Iron ore futures are pointing to a 0.8 per cent rise.One Australian dollar is buying 63.58 US cents.