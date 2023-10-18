Whitehaven Coal halts trading to secure financing for BHP Mitsubishi Alliance mines

Company News

by Glenn Dyer October 18, 2023 10:58 AM


Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC) has halted trading in its shares until Friday as it finalises a substantial finance package to purchase BHP Mitsubishi Alliance's Daunia and Blackwater export coking coal mines in Queensland. In an early morning statement on Wednesday, Whitehaven requested the trading halt, citing an impending announcement regarding its involvement in the sale of these metallurgical assets by BHP Mitsubishi Alliance. Simultaneously, BHP confirmed Whitehaven Coal as the preferred bidder for the divestment process in its September quarter operations report.

Whitehaven now faces the challenge of raising billions of dollars for the acquisition. As of June 30, Whitehaven had over $2.3 billion in cash on hand and a market value of $5.68 billion as of Tuesday night's close. This successful bid occurs amid pressure from London hedge fund Bell Rock, urging Whitehaven to refrain from purchasing the mines and instead return cash to shareholders.

Analysts suggest that Whitehaven has been in discussions with brokers and bankers to secure funding for the deal, which is expected to involve a significant equity placement and some debt to minimize dilution of existing shareholders. Market reports estimate the combined price for the two mines to be approximately $US3.5 billion or more than $A5.5 billion. If entirely funded with equity, this could result in substantial dilution of existing shareholders and potential rejection of the plan at a shareholder meeting.

The most likely approach for Whitehaven is to partner with major investors, although attracting superannuation funds interested in investing in two aging coking coal mines may prove challenging.

Glenn Dyer

Glenn Dyer has been a finance journalist and TV producer for more than 40 years. He has worked at Maxwell Newton Publications, Queensland Newspapers, AAP, The Australian Financial Review, The Nine Network and Crikey.

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.