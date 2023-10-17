Stocks of the Hour: Rincon Resources, Battery Minerals, St George Mining

by Abbey Phillipps October 17, 2023 11:11 AM

Rincon Resources (ASX:RCR) announced that their exploration activities intersects a wide zone of quartz-sulphide mineralisation at their South Telfer Project, Paterson Range. A total of 3 holes have been completed so far, with a further 12 holes remaining. Shares are trading 5.56 per cent higher at 3.8 cents.

Battery Minerals (ASX:BAT) has entered into a binding agreement to acquire the advanced Spur Project in the heart of the highly prospective Lachlan Fold Belt. Commenting on the acquisition, Battery Minerals Managing Director, Peter Duerden, commented: “This deal represents a transformative opportunity for the company, providing high-quality, nearterm drill targets, down-dip from open wide historic gold intercepts in the East Lachlan.” Shares are trading 40 per cent higher at 3.5 cents.

St George Mining (ASX:SGQ) announced a $3 million strategic investment by Amperex Technology for lithium exploration in Western Australia. In response, John Prineas, St George Mining’s Executive Chairman, commented, “this strategic investment recognises the exciting potential of the seven prospective lithium projects secured by our subsidiary, Lithium Star.” Shares are trading 13.16 per cent higher at 4.3 cents.
 

