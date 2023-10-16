Stocks of the Hour: Tamboran Resources, Melodiol Global Health, Superior Resources

Company News

by Abbey Phillipps October 16, 2023 11:15 AM


Tamboran Resources (ASX:TBN) announced that an operational update, in which the A3H well was drilled in record time of less than 18 days. In response, Managing Director and CEO, Joel Riddle, said, “the A3H well was drilled and cemented at approximately 30 per cent lower cost compared to the A2H well, demonstrating how lessons from previously drilled wells and modern drilling technology can result in operational improvements and cost reduction.” Shares are trading flat at 14 cents.

Melodiol Global Health (ASX:ME1, FRA:1X8) announced that their 100%-owned subsidiary, Health House International, has generated a quarterly net profit of +$300,000 from Australian operations. In response, Chief Executive Officer Mr William Lay said, “As previously communicated to market, it’s a strategic priority of Melodiol to generate growth through strategic M&A and the acquisition of HHI marks successful execution in that regard.” Shares are trading 20 per cent higher at 0.6 cents.

Superior Resources (ASX:SPQ) announced that their assay results from the Cockie Creek Prospect has extended porphyry copper and gold mineralisation with higher grades and broader intersection. In response, Superior’s Managing Director, Peter Hwang commented, “The work ahead of us now is to interpret all of the geological information contained in the core together with the assay results as they are received from the labs.” Shares are trading 20 per cent higher at 2.4 cents.
 

