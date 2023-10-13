China contraction

Company News

by Glenn Dyer October 13, 2023 05:14 PM

China’s foreign trade contracted for yet another month in September, confirming that demand all round remains weak.

The decline in exports and imports of 6.2% for the month was smaller than the month before, but nevertheless another reminder of the failure of the economy to continue its post Covid rebound.

In US dollar terms, China’s exports have now fallen on a year-on-year basis every month in May, while imports have been falling since September, 2022.

The sluggish performance saw the country’s trade surplus last month jump to more than $US77.7 billion from just over $US68.3 billion in August.

The Customs Administration said that exports in September fell to Japan (-6.4% yoy), South Korea (-7%), Taiwan (-41%), Australia (-17.8%), the US (-9.3%), the ASEAN countries (-15.8%), and the EU (-11.6%).
Imports contracted from Japan (-13.7%), South Korea (-14.8%), Taiwan (-14.8%), the US (-12.6%), and the ASEAN countries (-7.0%); while edging up from the EU (0.6%) and Australia (4.9%) 

Glenn Dyer

Glenn Dyer has been a finance journalist and TV producer for more than 40 years. He has worked at Maxwell Newton Publications, Queensland Newspapers, AAP, The Australian Financial Review, The Nine Network and Crikey.

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.