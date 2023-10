Afternoon update: ASX currently up 0.13%, Financials lead, Health Care lags

The S&P/ASX 200 is trading 0.13 per cent higher at 7,097.60.The SPI futures are up 8 points.The best-performing sector is Financials, up 1.12 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Health Care, down 4.34 per cent.The best-performing large cap is SEEK (ASX:SEK) , trading 2.86 per cent higher at $23.385. It is followed by shares in James Hardie Industries plc (ASX:JHX) and Insurance Australia Group (ASX:IAG) The worst-performing large cap is CSL (ASX:CSL) , trading 6.23 per cent lower at $238.28. It is followed by shares in ResMed (ASX:RMD) and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation (ASX:FPH) Japan's Nikkei has gained 1.21 per cent.Hong Kong's Hang Seng has gained 1.86 per cent.China's Shanghai Composite has gaineD 0.59 per cent.Gold is trading at US$1,890.40 an ounce.Light crude is trading $-0.50 lower at US$82.99 a barrel.One Australian dollar is buying 64.14 US cents.