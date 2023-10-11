Lithium Power International in talks with Codelco

On September 28, Lithium Power Internationalconfirmed in a statement to the ASX that it had been in discussions with Chilean state-owned copper giant, Codelco, about a potential 'transaction.'The shares had already risen from just over 22 cents a week earlier on rumors of a deal of some sort. They closed at 26 cents on September 26. The next day, they went into a trading halt, and on the 28th, they surged to 36 cents when the Codelco talks were confirmed.The story died, but overnight Wednesday, Bloomberg reported that the two companies were approaching a deal at around 50 cents a share.This would value LPI at around $A315 million, compared to the current value of around $140 million."The Chilean state-owned firm is in advanced discussions to buy out Lithium Power at about 50 Australian cents per share, representing a 43% premium to its Wednesday closing price," Bloomberg reported. "The companies are working on finalizing a deal," they said.Lithium Power has projects in Chile and Australia. Its Maricunga project, located within the so-called lithium triangle in northern Chile, is estimated to contain about 1.9 million tons of lithium carbonate equivalent (meaning it is a brine-based prospect). The firm's projects in Western Australia are still in the exploration stage.Shares of Lithium Power have fallen about 20% this year, giving it a market value of around $141 million.